NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Thursday after police said he grabbed his 11-year-old niece and repeatedly slammed her head into a wall during an argument involving two children at a home in Liberty City.

Aaron D. Culpepper, 32, faces a felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, according to a Miami Police arrest affidavit.

Officers responded to a home near Northwest 67th Street and Northwest 13th Avenue after the child flagged them down while crying uncontrollably and appearing to be in pain, police said. Miami Fire Rescue responded to evaluate the girl at the scene.

According to investigators, the dispute began after the victim’s cousin took her shoe, prompting the girl to take the cousin’s scooter.

Police said the argument escalated after the cousin informed Culpepper about the incident.

The girl told officers Culpepper grabbed her by the chest area while gripping her shirt, grabbed her face and banged her head against a wall several times, according to the report. Officers said they observed a bump on the back of the child’s head.

Police said Culpepper denied pushing the victim’s head into the wall.

Investigators also spoke with Culpepper’s mother, who allegedly told officers that Culpepper “did was jack her up.”

The child was later taken by her mother to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit for further evaluation, according to the affidavit.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit and the Department of Children and Families were notified, and crime scene investigators photographed the victim’s injuries.

Jail records show Culpepper was being held pending a bond hearing

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