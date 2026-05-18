SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he fired a handgun toward his neighbors’ home in southwest Miami-Dade, sending a bullet into a bathroom.

Cody Richter faces charges of attempted premeditated murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said Richter was standing outside his home near Southwest 187th Court on Sunday night when he fired a handgun toward a neighboring residence.

The victims told investigators they heard a loud bang and went outside to investigate.

One victim said she saw Richter walking toward her with a gun in his hand before he allegedly fired twice toward the second victim, who told deputies he could feel bullets “whizzing by him,” according to the affidavit.

Both victims ran back inside the home and called 911, investigators said.

Responding deputies said they found Richter holding a firearm outside his residence.

He dropped the gun and was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Deputies recovered a Ruger Security 9 handgun at the scene.

Authorities said Richter was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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