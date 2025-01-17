NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap a girl near a North Miami-Dade school, prompting a school lockdown, authorities said.

Paganini Fleurantin faces multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, assault and trespassing in a school safety zone, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the victim told police she got off a bus Thursday afternoon to pick up her younger brother from Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy and walk home when she noticed Fleurantin following her. He called out for her to come to him and attempted to grab her, the report said.

Frightened, the girl ran back inside the school gates and called her mother. Fleurantin reportedly yelled, “You will come back,” before being apprehended within 500 feet of the school.

The school went into lockdown during the incident, which ended without physical harm to the victim.

Fleurantin was taken into custody and faces charges that also include resisting an officer without violence and luring or enticing a child.

