WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest regarding a mail theft caught on camera in July.

The video was captured after neighbors in the Parkside of Fontainebleau apartment complex in West Miami-Dade said they had been dealing with a mail bandit for three months and installed cameras.

The footage showed the man prying into the complex’s mailbox and grabbing the envelopes inside one by one, dumping them into a bag.

The accused, David Armeda, was in court Saturday morning facing charges of mail theft and identity fraud.

Armeda reportedly had several stolen credit cards as well.

Authorities say Armeda was taken into custody at a Macy’s store on Kendall Drive earlier this week.

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