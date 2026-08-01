WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man riding his bicycle into a West Miami-Dade neighborhood before he cracked open the mailbox and stole the contents inside.

Neighbors in the Parkside of Fontainebleau said they have been dealing with a mail bandit for three months, prompting them to hire someone to install cameras, which captured the man in the act.

Video shows a man entering the parking lot of the apartment complex in the early morning hours of Friday. Minutes later, he tries to pry the mailbox open multiple times before finally succeeding. He grabs the envelopes one by one and dumps them into a bag.

The apartment complex called in Henry Lorie to install the cameras. He says what he sees the man do on video is an invasion of privacy to the residents.

“The insecurity of someone going through their property and violating their privacy,” he said.

At one point in the video, the man even looks over his shoulder to make sure nobody is watching him commit this crime. Once he’s done, he shuts the panel and flees the scene.

Those who live in the complex say they’ve been missing their mail for quite some time. Once they had enough, they called Lorie to install the cameras.

“I don’t think he realizes that’s a federal offense. I can’t believe a person could ignore—if you look here—ignore two cameras and just stand here and look at the cameras. It’s incredible, you know, how gutsy the guy is,” said Lorie.

The apartment complex has filed a police report with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, and now victims hope the man is caught and held responsible for his actions.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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