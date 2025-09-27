SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a boy were killed in a violent crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue just after 6 p.m., Friday.

Deputies arrived to find a demolished black Lexus sedan and a gray GMC SUV with heavy back-end damage.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics airlifted he child passenger in the Lexus to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities temporarily shut down all traffic on Quail Roost Drive for several hours while they investigated the circumstances that led to the crash.

None of the four occupants in the GMC died. As of Saturday evening, their conditions are unknown.

