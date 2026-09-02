MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after he is alleged to have taken tens of thousands of dollars from his elderly family’s life savings. He is now charged with several first-degree felonies.

Sixty-seven year-old Rafael Evelio Barcelo is facing first-degree felony charges including exploitation or an elderly/disabled person over $50,000, grand theft from a person over 65, and organized scheme to defraud, according to authorities.

Investigators said Barcelo took responsibility for handling his parents finances, including their retirement money.

Authorities said that after Barcelo’s father suffered a fall in Dec. 2024, his mental and physical state began to decline. At this time, prosecutors said, Barcelo began withdrawing $86,000 from the family’s account.

Investigators said Barcelo took the savings over a span of a few months. When his parents checked their savings, they ended up withdrawing the remaining amount of approximately $7,000.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to discuss the case on Wednesday afternoon.

“Rafael Barcelo allegedly used his position of trust as the victims’ son and partial caregiver to exploit them by enriching himself and another family member, specifically his son, by withdrawing that $86,000, everything that couple had, everything his parents had from the bank account,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Barcelo’s father is said to have passed away months after discovering his son’s alleged financial misconduct and betrayal.

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