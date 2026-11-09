HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old girl who, they said, was left inside a car.

Keyner Vazquez de Leon faces multiple charges, including aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18, leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily harm and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

In court Sunday afternoon, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alicia Garcia Provolos issued no bond.

“Because you were charged with one count of manslaughter of a child under 18, aggravated manslaughter, three serious felony charges, this time you’re going to be held no bond,” said Garcia Provolos.

According to the arrest report, Vazquez de Leon picked up the toddler from her home at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday with the intention of transporting her to a babysitter’s house.

After picking up the child, investigators said, the defendant picked up another person and took that person to their workplace.

Police said the defendant returned to his home with the 1-year-old still inside his vehicle at around 9 a.m., turned off his vehicle and went inside without the child.

Vazquez de Leon then began washing vehicles outside of his house while the child was still inside of his vehicle, the arrest report states.

At around 3 p.m., the toddler’s mother called the defendant to ask where her daughter was, according to the arrest report, and Vazquez de Leon then realized the child was still in his car.

The arrest report said he found the child in his vehicle unresponsive, so he removed the car seat with the girl inside of it and took her inside of his home before calling emergency services.

Police and fire rescue crews rushed to the home, where, despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

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