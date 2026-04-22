MIAMI (WSVN) - A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following an alleged domestic violence incident, according to an arrest report.

Alejandro Ramirez-Gonzalez was taken into Tuesday, in Miami. He also faces charges of witness tampering, battery and petit theft, authorities said.

According to the report, the case stems from an incident March 26 near Northwest 42nd Avenue and West Flagler Street involving a woman who told police she had been in a relationship with Ramirez-Gonzalez for about three months.

The woman told investigators the incident began as a verbal argument after she refused to ride on a scooter with him. She alleged Ramirez-Gonzalez bit her lip and struck her in the face before grabbing her and causing her to fall, resulting in a leg injury.

The report states Ramirez-Gonzalez then dragged the woman for about a block and forced her to continue walking for several blocks while threatening her with a bicycle battery. During the altercation, he also took her cellphone and refused to return it, according to the report.

Investigators said the woman reported that when she attempted to get the attention of nearby officers, Ramirez-Gonzalez held a knife against her back and told her to say everything was fine.

The woman told police she was later assaulted again at a residence before fleeing and asking a bystander to call 911. Ramirez-Gonzalez left the scene before officers arrived.

He is being held on no bond hearing pending a final bond hearing Friday. Ramirez-Gonzalez also has an hold for Immigration.

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