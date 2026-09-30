HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made an arrest in a multi-vehicle fire outside of a home in Homestead.

Yonelfy Diaz, 21, stood before a judge after detectives say he was responsible for setting multiple vehicles on fire after he and his brother allegedly got into a domestic dispute with their former brother-in-law.

The blaze sparked outside of a home around Northwest Ninth Street and 10th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

According to the arrest form, two days prior to that incident, a victim got into a fight with Yonelfy and 30-year-old Roibyn Diaz Gonzalez, the victim’s ex-wife two brothers.

The report goes on to say Roibyn “threw a wrench at his side-by-side” ATV.

That was when the victim told detectives “he suspected the two brothers of being involved in the fire.”

An investigation later determined the fire to be a case of arson.

The fire damaged the side-by-side ATV, three other vehicles and a portion of a nearby home.

Domingo Moteroso, who lives across the street, had been woken up by the intense flames.

“I saw flames and tons of fire across the street. I was scared the fire was going to spread to our house but firefighters extinguished the fire very quickly,” she said in Spanish.

After multiple explosions rang out in the area, two men are seen “running away from the fire,” according to the report. One of them “appeared to have his back on fire.”

The pair were then seen driving away from the area in a Corolla registered to their sister.

Later that afternoon, Roibyn was arrested for an unrelated incident during a traffic stop.

When Yonelfy came to pick up the vehicle, detectives noticed he had blisters and appeared to have hairs and eyelashes that were burnt. He also had “redness above his right eyelash and on his nose.”

After taking him in for questioning, police asked him to remove his hoodie which revealed “a large burn injury on his left arm.”

Yonelfy did not give investigators any explanation on how he suffered those injuries.

During Wednesday’s bond court hearing, the judge found probable cause and did not grant him bond.

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