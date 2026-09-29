HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles burst into flames overnight outside of a home in Homestead.

Three cars parked in the driveway of the home and an ATV were nearly all burnt to a crisp, after the blaze sparked inside of one of the cars, early Tuesday morning

Cellphone video captured by a neighbor just moments after the fire erupted showed orange flames filling the air and the billows of smoke as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put the fire out.

The flames erupted just after 2 a.m. off the 1100 block of Northwest Ninth Street.

There were multiple people sleeping inside of the home when that fire erupted, but no injuries were reported.

Residents of the home were incredibly shaken up and did not want to speak.

Domingo Moteroso, who lives across the street, woke up to the sight of those flames with her babies asleep inside of her home.

“I was panicked. I woke up, and I saw flames and tons of fire across the street,” said Moteroso in Spanish. “I was scared that the fire was going to spread to our house, but luckily firefighters arrived, and they extinguished the fire very quickly.”

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.