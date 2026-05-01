HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have removed 10 dogs from a home in Hialeah after a woman was airlifted to the hospital after suffering several bites. Her son now faces charges of animal neglect.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a dog bite victim near a home located near West 70th Place and 12th Avenue, Thursday night.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 58-year-old woman, later identified Ana Leyva, who was suffering from multiple bite wounds on her arms and legs. She was promptly airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras were rolling as officers remained at the home to remove 10 dogs, they say, were neglected inside of the home.

Each of the dogs were placed under the care of Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

Twenty-three-year-old Jairon Alvarez, the dogs’ owner and Leyva’s son, was taken into custody.

The Hialeah Police Department shared a statement with 7News:

“During the investigation, officers identified the dog involved in the attack and observed multiple dogs on the property in poor condition, including signs of malnourishment, lack of clean water, and unsanitary living conditions.”

As Alvarez was led to a police cruiser, he could be seen arguing with an officer.

Alvarez has been charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest without violence.

7News spoke with another individual who lives at that home who said that Leyva is still at the hospital.

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