HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police, Fire Rescue responded to the area off West 70th Place and 12th Avenue on Thursday.

7News cameras captured detectives entering and leaving a home as well as removing multiple dogs.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being bit several times by a dog. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

Cameras also captured police detaining a man but his involvement in this incident remains unclear.

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