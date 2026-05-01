HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police, Fire Rescue responded to the area off West 70th Place and 12th Avenue on Thursday.

7News cameras captured detectives entering and leaving a home as well as removing multiple dogs.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being bit several times by a dog. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

Cameras also captured police detaining a man but his involvement in this incident remains unclear.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.