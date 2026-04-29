MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, at Miami International Airport after authorities seized approximately 40 pounds of cannabis from his luggage, according to an arrest report.

Craig Ewers Jr. faces a charge of cannabis trafficking following a drug interdiction operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration at the airport.

The arrest occurred after Ewers arrived on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles. Authorities said two pieces of luggage tagged with his name were flagged during the operation.

A DEA Task Force Officer and his K9 partner alerted to possible narcotics inside the bags. Agents monitored the luggage as it was placed on a baggage carousel for pickup.

According to investigators, Ewers retrieved the bags and began walking toward the terminal exit, at which point he was detained.

A search of the luggage revealed four large vacuum-sealed bags containing suspected cannabis. Labels on the luggage were confirmed to match Ewers, authorities said.

The seized narcotics were impounded by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and submitted to a crime lab for analysis.

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