MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested again for allegedly exposing himself to another woman.

Authorities tacked on an additional indecent exposure charge against 50-year-old Rogerio Miranda De Souza, who was previously arrested for a similar act last month.

Police say another woman accused him of exposing himself to her in May.

Miranda De Souza was originally arrested for allegedly following a woman from a gym in South Miami and committing lewd acts from inside of his car.

The judge set his bond at $25,000.

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