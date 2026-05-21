SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 50-year-old man accused of following a woman from a gym in Miami before exposing himself to her along South Dixie Highway is being held without bond, according to court records.

Rogerio Miranda De Souza faces a charge of indecent exposure following an investigation by the South Miami Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened May 15 near the 7000 block of South Dixie Highway in South Miami.

Investigators said the victim had just left a gym in the Brickell area when she realized she was being followed by a gray Tesla Model Y traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway.

Detectives said the driver attempted to gain the victim’s attention while following her.

While stopped near South Dixie Highway and Southwest 70th Street, the victim observed the driver, later identified as Miranda De Souza, engaging in a lewd act while looking directly at her from inside the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said the victim provided detectives with the Tesla’s license plate number and a description of the suspect.

Detectives later identified Miranda De Souza, and investigators said another law enforcement agency is investigating a separate case involving the same suspect under similar circumstances.

Miranda De Souza was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.

During a court appearance Thursday, a judge found probable cause, ordered Miranda De Souza held without bond and issued a stay away order for the victim.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with information to contact South Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

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