MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after authorities said he joked about having a grenade in his luggage while checking in for a flight at Miami International Airport early Sunday.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Osniel Blanco-Lopez, 52, was at an American Airlines ticket counter early morning when an agent asked whether he had any dangerous goods.

Investigators said Blanco-Lopez initially said no, but then said in Spanish, “I have a grenade inside,” and began laughing.

Another ticket agent told him it was not a joke and contacted the sheriff’s office, according to the report.

An airport bomb detection K-9 deputy responded and searched Blanco-Lopez’s luggage.

Authorities said no explosive device was found, and American Airlines resumed normal operations without interruption.

Blanco-Lopez was arrested and charged with making a false report about placing a bomb or explosive. A judge found probable cause and set his bond at $1,000.

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