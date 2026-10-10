FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man was airlifted to the hospital following an unknown incident in Florida City.

7News cameras captured the man on a stretcher as he was put into a helicopter to be airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the incident and the man’s condition are unknown as of Saturday morning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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