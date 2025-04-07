MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect accused of stealing a high-end vehicle from a Miami condominium will remain behind bars after appearing in bond court Monday morning.

James Brown, 36, was arrested after he was caught stealing a $400,000 Rolls Royce from the Paraiso Bayviews Condominiums.

Jonathan Sanchez said he left his vehicle with a valet, went upstairs, and returned to find his car gone. According to officials, Brown somehow gained access to Sanchez’s keys, slid into the driver’s seat, and drove off.

“As I walked out, everyone’s freaking out. They said, Hey, they stole your car! They stole your car! And I’m like, What do you mean they stole my car?” Jonathan said. “How does that happen? I gave you guys my car, and you just let someone walk in and just leave? It’s a $400,000 vehicle, already just gone.”

After police told Sanchez they couldn’t ping his vehicle’s location right away, he made his way to the station himself, saying he wasn’t going to wait around too long until police arrived.

There, an officer managed to get Rolls Royce on the phone and ping the vehicle’s location.

“We took matters into our own hands. Thankfully, there was a police officer from the City of Miami who did outstanding work. And he did it from a desk. We fortunately got the car back, but it has about $120,000 in damage, and there’s no one to take responsibility for it,” said Jonathan.

Sanchez and his friend tracked down the luxury vehicle to find it crashed at a gas station in Miami. Witnesses were able to locate the Brown and direct Jonathan, as well as his friend, to his location, where the two restrained him until police arrived.

Jonathan believes the crime was one of opportunity.

Brown’s bond was set at $15,500; however, he has a hold on his case.

He will currently remain behind bars.

7News has reached out to Paraiso Bayviews Condominiums for more information.

