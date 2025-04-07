MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspect accused of a stealing a high-end vehicle from a Miami condominium was caught and cuffed.

According to the Miami Police Department, the owner of the $400,000 Rolls Royce, Jonathan Sanchez, had his vehicle stolen from his apartment at the Paraiso Bay Condominiums early Monday morning.

This comes after a string of high-end vehicles were stolen in what detectives describe as an elaborate auto theft ring.

According to Jonathan, this was a crime of opportunity. He said he left with a valet, went upstairs, and when he returned, his car was gone.

After notifying investigators, Jonathan said he wasn’t going to wait around too long until the police got there.

He made his way to the station himself, where the on-call auto theft detective managed to get Rolls Royce on the phone to pin the vehicle to a location.

The car was found crashed at a gas station in Miami.

Witnesses then told Jonathan and his friend, who had made their way to the area, where the suspect was located.

The two were able to chase the alleged driver down before the owner’s friend tackled him, holding him down until police arrived and took him into custody.

“First things first is solutions. Got to call Rolls Royce, let them know what’s going on,” said Jonathan. Call the police, get the police report number, try to get the location of the vehicle, and try to help the police out. We’re not here to do the police’s job, but we can help them out. It’s a horrible thing in Miami. What’s been happening with high-value vehicles? It doesn’t seem like the valets are doing what they need to be doing. And it’s anyone’s fault but mine. I live part-time in Colombia, and I live part-time in the United States, and I can tell you I’m more peaceful in Colombia.”

Auto theft crimes have become increasingly common in the Miami area. Officials have not confirmed whether the suspect was working with a larger network or if this was an isolated incident.

The suspect’s identity, as well as how he managed to get the owner’s keys, is currently unclear.

