WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man appeared in court days after he allegedly shut off a fellow diver’s oxygen supply during the lobster mini-season.

Michael Simpson stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. The 51-year-old suspect faces one charge of felony attempted murder.

“Oxygen was allegedly shut off while [the alleged victim] was under the water,” said Glazer.

Investigators said Simpson intentionally shut off a juvenile diver’s air supply while the alleged victim was underwater diving for lobsters just off Fisher Island, this past Wednesday morning.

The alleged victim’s family provided video from the water appearing to capture the aftermath.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said it all started after Simpson and the owner of the boat that the juvenile diver was on got into a dispute regarding their dive locations.

It was then when, authorities said, Simpson threatened to and turned off that diver’s air supply.

Investigators said the owner of the boat jumped in the water and rescued the boy. When he reached the surface, the juvenile diver appeared to be disoriented, was gasping for air and was confused about what had happened.

Authorities said Simpson boated away and ultimately turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.

In court Wednesday, Simpson’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, maintained his client’s innocence.

Srebnick later told 7News that the state may proceed under a different charge.

“The state actually concurred that the claim of an attempted felony murder is not supported. The state may proceed under a different charge,” he said.

Simpson was granted bail of $10,000.

“We’ll post it today. He’ll be released. He will plead not guilty, he is not guilty. We have eyewitnesses that will prove he’s not guilty. We look forward to getting this charge resolved quickly,” said Srebnick.

Simpson is expected to walk out of the Turner Guilford Night Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

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