WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was arrested early Thursday after Doral police said he fled into traffic and resisted arrest when an officer confronted him for allegedly urinating in public outside a bank.

According to an arrest report, an officer conducting surveillance at an Exxon gas station near Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 17th Street around 12:04 a.m. saw Alex Rodriguez exit the passenger side of a Dodge Charger and begin urinating on the south side of a Wells Fargo bank while nearby businesses remained open.

Police said after identifying himself and ordering Rodriguez to stop, the suspect ignored commands, then ran into traffic when the officer attempted to detain him.

Investigators said Rodriguez struggled with the officer on the roadway, flailing his arms and grabbing at him as traffic came to a stop.

During the struggle, police said the driver of the Dodge Charger accelerated toward the officer and Rodriguez before stopping and approaching aggressively.

The officer drew his firearm and ordered the driver to stop, police said.

As Rodriguez allegedly grabbed the officer’s gun arm while attempting to get up, the officer struck him in the face before taking him into custody.

The driver, identified as co-defendant Alexander Royero, fled but was later stopped and arrested, according to the report.

Rodriguez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Judge found probable cause and issued $2501 bond.

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