MIAMI (WSVN) - A 24-year-old man accused of driving recklessly on Interstate 95 faced a judge on Monday.

Tykwon Laster faces several charges, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies witness Laster driving at a high rate of speed on the shoulder on Interstate 95, passing all stopped traffic. At one point, he nearly crashed into another car.

Upon reaching the 79th Street exit, deputies conducted a traffic stop but Laster continued driving at a high rate of speed and recklessly until he crashed into a vehicle, causing a T-bone collision.

The subject’s car tires became airborne due to the crash and hit two additional vehicles.

Still, the subject was able to get out of his car and fled the scene on foot, according to deputies.

Ultimately, Laster was arrested.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Laster’s bond was set at approximately $21,000.

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