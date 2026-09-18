MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was caught and cuffed after, officials said, he escaped police custody in Miami Beach is facing multiple charges.

Ejoifor Onyechi was charged with escaping and resisting an officer without violence, among other charges, one day after the chaotic chain of events.

Investigators said the 36-year-old suspect was eventually caught by police within an hour as officers searched on the ground and in the water.

Authorities said Onyechi was initially taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center after complaints about chest pain.

Police said the suspect tricked an officer into removing his handcuffs to use the restroom, and that’s when he managed to escape.

According to his arrest form, Onyechi was first arrested Wednesday for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer after harassing employees at a Burger King in Miami Beach.

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