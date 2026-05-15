HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of breaking into a Hialeah gas station and stealing cash from a coin machine was arrested Thursday night after police said he fled officers and resisted arrest before being subdued with a Taser.

Eugenio Rodriguez-Colina, 51, faces charges tied to a burglary at a Valero gas station located at 380 SE First Ave., according to a complaint arrest affidavit.

Police said officers responded around 11:22 p.m. Thursday to reports of a burglary in progress after an anonymous caller reported seeing a man in a light blue shirt hiding behind a dumpster near the business.

When officers arrived, they found the front glass door shattered and later reviewed surveillance footage showing the suspect allegedly smashing two glass doors with a hammer before breaking into a coin machine and taking coins and cash from inside, the report stated.

Investigators said the suspect fled westbound on foot before another officer later spotted Rodriguez-Colina at a park-and-ride bus stop near West Palm Drive.

Officers said he ran from police and actively resisted arrest before he was Tased and taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, officers found coins, dollar bills and pieces of broken glass in Rodriguez-Colina’s pockets that allegedly matched the damaged coin machine and shattered doors at the gas station.

Police also discovered Rodriguez-Colina had an active felony criminal mischief warrant issued April 30 out of another county with no bond, authorities said.

The affidavit states Rodriguez-Colina later claimed he was an undercover police officer working narcotics enforcement for Miami-Dade County before eventually confessing to the incident.

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