MIAMI (WSVN) - The 31st Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball took place Saturday night, launching South Florida’s premier charity season.

Celebrities and philanthropists came together to show their support for the community and its children in need.

“I’ll get emotional because the children is what it’s all about, and you never get tired of saving another child or a putting a smile on a child’s face, so it will never get old,” said Shareef Malik, Ball co-chair alongside Gabrielle Anwar.

This year’s event featuring a “crystal castle” theme, designed to transport attendees into a frozen fantasy inspired by the Gilded Age.

“Couldn’t be more excited, we look forward to this event every day of the year,” said InterContinental Miami General Manager Glenn Sampert.

Last year, the Ball raised $3 million, funding 300 wishes for children in South Florida.

“South Florida is such a philanthropic community, it’s a part of the culture of where we live,” said president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Norman Wedderburn. “And people give their time. We have 700 plus volunteers.”

That community includes some 7News crew, like Lynn Martinez, Craig Stevens, Belkys Nerey and wish granter Alex de Armas.

“As a wish granter, I get to see the families that are impacted, and so, all of this effort is for our community, and that makes this event just one of a kind,” said 7News Today in Florida anchor, Alex de Armas.

For the last three decades, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 9,000 life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses, raising more than $50 million with InterContinental Miami’s help.

“And the thing about it is, you look around and you see all of these kind and caring and generous people, but they’re going to have a heck of a lot of fun,” said Wedderburn. “You can have a lot of fun doing good, and tonight is very much an example of that at the highest level.”

For a father of Make-A-Wish children, Ryan Docobo, the gala is personal.

“I’m proud to be here tonight and honored to be here tonight to share exactly what this money goes to and what these wishes mean, not just for the children, but for their familes,” Docobo said.

His family knows the importance of Make-A-Wish first-hand, with two of his children having gotten their wishes granted.

“We were absolutely blessed to have the opportunity with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make those dreams come true,” said Docobo. “…Yes, it’s about the children, but it’s also about the families. With two children, two very different wishes. We knew Ethan was gonna pass at a point in time, and the trip we took to North Carolina was to honor him and say goodbye, and that was so meaningful for our family. And there’s someone in the room here tonight, or a room like this, that gave to the Make-A-Wish Foundation that made that moment happen for us, and I don’t even think they knew how much that meant.”

The night of fundraising ended with an exclusive concert from pop idol Kelly Clarkson, performing some of her biggest hits.

A granted wish can transform the lives of children battling critical illness forever.

A wish can deliver hope, give reason to smile and inspire courage in a child to continue their fight.

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