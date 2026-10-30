MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver charged in a fatal wrong way crash has taken a plea deal.

Maiky Simeon pleaded guilty on Friday to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence manslaughter.

According to his plea deal, he will serve 25 years in prison with no credit for time already served.

Prosecutors said that in Aug. 2022, Simeon was driving in the opposite direction on the Palmetto Expressway when he struck a car near Northwest 57th Avenue, killing five teenagers.

In court, the mother of one of the victims talked directly to Simeon.

“She loved life, my daughter loved to live life. And in my heart, I want to tell you right now, I don’t have no hate in my heart,” she said.

As for the defendant, he told the families in the courtroom that he hopes they can forgive him.

“I can only ask for forgiveness, but I only hope that it can make you guys feel relieved, which I know is going to be hard,” he said.

If he had decided to go to trial instead of taking the deal, he would’ve faced up to 150 years behind bars.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.