MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is relieved to hear a judge ordered an accused wrong-way driver that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway back in August will be held behind bars until his trial.

When that driver was initially granted bond and allowed to be released on house arrest, family members were outraged. Now they said they are finally starting to see justice.

“As for the state’s motion for pretrial detention is granted,” the judge said.

Maiky Simeon, the sole survivor of the crash, was shackled on Tuesday and taken into custody after he was released on house arrest, last week.

“The defendant is not only driving in the wrong direction, but he’s speeding up,” said a prosecutor. “His speed goes up to 70 mph, to 85 mph. Only have a half a second prior when he starts to touch the brake, and he does turn the wheel 20%, and that’s what you see here, and so, judge, at the point in time it’s too late, and the reason why it’s too late, and why he couldn’t react is because he was impaired.”

“He’s not going anywhere. He has surrendered his passports to the clerk’s office,” said a defense attorney. “He doesn’t have any travel documents whatsoever. He does have good family support, and they’re also here to also ensure his compliance.”

Prosecutors argued Simeon never should have been granted bond. They said he was driving nearly double over the legal limit when he crashed head on with another vehicle, instantly killing Brianna Pacalagua, Valeria Caceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña and Giancarlo Arias.

“The system is working. This is a very tough time for our family, and we really are thankful that justice is being served,” said Adalver Avila, Brianna’s uncle.

“There were wonderful kids full of dreams that they won’t be able to accomplish,” said a family member.

If Simeon is found guilty, he could face up to 150 years combined in prison.

