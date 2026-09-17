SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An unspecified incident in Southwest Miami-Dade drew a heavy law enforcement presence to a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, prompted a lockdown at a middle school and reportedly sent one person to the hospital

Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School in Southwest Miami-Dade was temporarily placed on lockdown, Thursday morning. It has since been lifted.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units were seen responding to the 15700 block of Southwest 140th Street, around two blocks away from the school. A mobile command unit was also on the scene.

As of early Thursday, the nature of the incident unknown.

7News cameras captured paramedics with MDFR wheeling a patient into a hospital. Who the individual is or how they were involved in the incident remains unknown.

Two students, Carlos and Samantha, gave their account of what happened, which may have come from school officials. However, MDSO investigators have not confirmed these accounts.

“They told me that there was a shooter who shot a policeman, I don’t know,” Carlos said. “We were in lockdown, we had to wait for a while. I was feeling nervous, nervous.”

“They said that there was an armed person near the school, in the area, telling us that nothing was wrong and to be calm,” Samantha said.

The students at Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School are OK, and the lockdown has since been lifted. However, a massive law enforcement presence remained in the area.

It is unclear what happened, whether or not anyone was injured or whether MDSO is looking for someone.

There is an ongoing investigation in which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement may be involved.

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