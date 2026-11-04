NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an electric night outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home when a thunderous bolt struck the roof during severe storms in the area.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the lightning bolt rocked the home of Hailey Schafer and Armando Latour.

“Literally feet away from a lighting strike,” said Latour.

“Scared me and I see sparks flying next to me and I tried to run inside the house,” said Schafer. “Right above my head. If the roof wasn’t here, it would’ve hit me.”

The frightening blast came around dinner time on Tuesday. As Latour pulled his Jeep into the driveway, Schafer stood outside the home, under the roof and wanted to walk Latour inside when the lightning strike arrived.

“It’s right on top of where she was standing,” said Latour. “It’s completely charged and exploded one of the roof tiles and it’s charred.”

The view from a second camera shows the footage turning black as the lighting struck.

Schafer was not injured but says she was startled.

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