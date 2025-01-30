MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2025 Life Time Miami Marathon & Half will bring 18,500 runners to the streets of Miami on Sunday for its 23rd edition, marking one of the most in-demand races in the event’s history.

The marathon, owned and produced by Life Time, has seen unprecedented demand, with registration selling out in early September 2024—the earliest in race history—and nearly 11,000 runners placed on a waitlist.

Participants from 48 states and 75 countries are set to compete, including 59 runners who have completed every race since the event’s inception in 2003.

“We’re excited to welcome the global running community to Miami this weekend,” said Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon and Life Time’s Chief Running Officer. “The growth and demand for the Life Time Miami Marathon & Half is a testament to the unforgettable experiences our athletes have while visiting this vibrant destination.”

Race Weekend Events

In addition to the marathon and half marathon, several related events will take place:

Miami Famous Expo : The race expo will be held Friday and Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, featuring vendors, live entertainment and wellness activations.

: The race expo will be held Friday and Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center, featuring vendors, live entertainment and wellness activations. Life Time Tropical 5K : Runners will take on a 3.1-mile course at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, starting at Watson Island and ending in South Beach.

: Runners will take on a 3.1-mile course at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, starting at Watson Island and ending in South Beach. Nikki Beach Clean-up : Following the 5K, the Life Time Foundation and Clean Miami Beach will host a volunteer beach clean-up at 10 a.m.

: Following the 5K, the Life Time Foundation and Clean Miami Beach will host a volunteer beach clean-up at 10 a.m. Kids Run Miami: More than 1,000 Miami-Dade County students will complete the final mile of their 15-week training program at 11 a.m. on race day.

Road Closures and Traffic Impact

Race-day road closures will begin early Sunday, with reopening times varying by location:

Downtown/Brickell : 5 a.m.–2 p.m.

: 5 a.m.–2 p.m. MacArthur Causeway eastbound : 5 a.m.–8:15 a.m.

: 5 a.m.–8:15 a.m. Miami Beach (including Alton Road, Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, and the Venetian Causeway entrance): 5 a.m.–10 a.m.

(including Alton Road, Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, and the Venetian Causeway entrance): 5 a.m.–10 a.m. Venetian Causeway : 6 a.m.–10 a.m.

: 6 a.m.–10 a.m. Rickenbacker Causeway : 6:30 a.m.–noon

: 6:30 a.m.–noon Coconut Grove: 6:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Parking will be available in downtown Miami at Miami Parking Authority lots and the Kaseya Center garage, which will open at 4 a.m. at $10 per vehicle. A full transportation guide is available at themiamimarathon.com.

Race-Day Weather

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures around 70 degrees at the 6 a.m. start, rising to 77 by 2 p.m. when all participants are expected to have finished.

