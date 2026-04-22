MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers heading through downtown Miami Thursday evening should expect significant road closures and traffic delays as approximately 18,000 runners take over city streets for the 2026 Lexus Corporate Run.

The 3.1-mile race begins at 6:45 p.m. at Bayfront Park, with the start and finish lines both located at the park along Biscayne Boulevard.

Street closures will begin as early as 3 p.m.

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Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard will be shifted into southbound lanes starting at SE 1st Street through NE 4th Street. Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes beginning at NE 6th Street.

At 6 p.m., Biscayne Boulevard will be fully closed between SE 3rd Street and NE 6th Street. That closure remains in effect until 11 p.m.

Additional progressive closures throughout downtown will be in place between 6 and 8 p.m.

Access to PortMiami will remain open via NE 5th Street, though officials recommend using the Port of Miami Tunnel from I-395 to avoid congestion.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if traveling in the area.

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