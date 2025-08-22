SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s beloved Knaus Berry Farm is starting a new chapter this fall with a new location, new owners and a promise to keep the same flavors locals have loved for nearly 70 years.

The farm, known for its cinnamon buns, milkshakes and fresh produce, is moving from its longtime Homestead home to 16790 SW 177th Ave. in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The bigger spot will have more room and better parking. For the first time, the farm will be open on Sundays and will accept credit cards.

“The Knaus family is beyond grateful for all the years of loyal support from the community of South Florida and beyond,” said longtime General Manager Thomas Blocher, who will stay on as a kitchen consultant. “We will miss your familiar faces and similar stories of previous generations that frequented our store. The tradition will continue in capable new hands and we look forward to future generations enjoying the simple pleasures that made Knaus Berry Farm a popular destination for so many.”

Joel White, one of the new co-owners, will take over as general manager.

“We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition the Knaus family has built with fresh handmade cinnamon buns, milkshakes, and produce,” said White. “We will be using the same recipes, bakery equipment and techniques. Even the water will have the same pH to ensure the product is delivered to our customers just as they know and love.”

White added they’re bringing in an extra oven to help with one of the farm’s biggest complaints: the long wait for cinnamon rolls.

The new location sits on land owned by Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms, a family that has been farming in South Florida for decades.

Fresh produce like tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, squash and watermelon will be sold at the new spot, and U-pick strawberries are expected in the near future.

An official opening date for the new Southwest Miami-Dade site will be announced soon.





