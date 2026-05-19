MIAMI (WSVN) - Two graduating seniors at Booker T Washington High School in Miami were surprised with full-ride scholarships.

Yaz’nique Jean Francois and Patricia Smith were the winners of the Kiwanis Club of Biscayne Bay Stanley Tate STARS Scholarship.

Both students received fully paid four-year college scholarships, each valued at approximately $30,000.

For Jean Francois, it was an emotional surprise. Raised by a single mother and the second-oldest of six kids, she’ll be the first in her family to attend college and graduated with a 4.3 GPA.

“I lost my grandmother, so moving forward, I lost my motivation, but I gained it back because I was like, I have to do it for her, so I just kept pushing myself because I want to make a better place in the world,” said Jean Francois.

She said she plans to attend Florida International University’s Golden Scholars Program and major in clinical psychology.

For Smith, it was a pleasant surprise when her name was called.

“When I heard Yaz’nique’s name, I was just too excited because my friend won, and then I heard my name and I got overly excited because me and my friend both won the same scholarship,” said Smith.

She plans to attend FIU’s Connect4Success program and major in criminology.

Smith said her family has been an inspiration and that, despite many challenges and obstacles growing up, this scholarship is a step in the right direction.

For many students, the dream of college can come with a difficult financial burden, but Tuesday morning, that burden got a little lighter.

“Give them the keys, and then they can open the door and run through the door and make a future for themselves,” said Rick Freedman with the Kiwanis Club of Biscayne Bay.

For the winners, the moment was more than a surprise. It was a signal that someone saw their work, believed in their future, and was willing to invest in it.

“I want to be a safe space for other children, and I’m just so grateful,” said Jean Francois.

Over the last 14 years, the Kiwanis Club of Biscayne Bay has awarded students at Booker T. Washington High School over $450,000 in scholarships, allowing them to focus on the future rather than financial burdens.

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