MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach has opened for its 114th season.

The historic restaurant was the first in the world to serve Florida stone crabs.

Starting Oct. 16, customers new and old can enjoy the iconic crabs once again, along with a variety of other seafood options.

“It’s really one of the most festive times of the year for us, there’s great anticipation, all the crab boats are out,” said the COO of Joe’s Stone Crab, Stephen Sawitz. “Our employees came back a little over a week ago to do role calls, to do the trainings, they’re all excited, now they can’t wait to reopen.”

Joe’s Stone Crab is open until May 1.

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