MIAMI (WSVN) - A concert is set to show support for the Venezuelan and Colombian communities after their countries were devastated by earthquakes.

The Jam for Venezuela and Colombia concert is set to kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Underline Urban Gym in Brickell

The free event brings several Latin music stars to perform live music at the event to support relief efforts.

Other ways to help include financial donations or bringing canned goods to the event.

A portion of sales from participating food and drink vendors will also go toward relief efforts.

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