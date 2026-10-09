MIAMI (WSVN) - A major scare brought law enforcement officers from multiple agencies to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but authorities said this threat turned out to be unfounded.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and City of Miami Police officers heading into the emergency room section of JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center during the 10 a.m. hour on Friday.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the hospital.

7Skyfirce hovered above the officers as they put on tactical gear and held long guns.

But it appears this was all a swatting call, a hoax that turned out to be a completely unfounded threat.

A spokesperson for JMH released a statement that reads:

“There is police activity near Jackson Memorial Hospital. The area has been searched, and nothing suspicious was found. No evacuation is necessary. Normal operations should continue.”

No evacuations were conducted.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.