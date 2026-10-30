KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of local civic, business and philanthropic leaders took part in Jackson Health Foundation’s annual Guardian Angels luncheon on Friday.

The event, one of the foundation’s signature fundraiser, seeks to raise critical funds for pediatric care.

“The Guardians Angels raises funds for all of our pediatric programs so it can be anything from capital needs like building a new unit or programmatic needs like child life and all of those activities and services that help kids be kids, while they’re patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital,” said Flavia Llizo, CEO of Jackson Health Foundation.

During the event, attendees listened to inspirational patient stories and saw an exclusive Saks Fifth Avenue runway fashion show.

Organizers say the luncheon raised over $700,000 in 2025. It is an amount they hope to raise again this year.

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