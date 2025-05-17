MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is sizzling — and it’s not even summer yet.

Meteorologists said the hot and humid weather is just a glimpse at what’s to come in just a few weeks.

The region has been feeling the hear since last Wednesday, when the first 90-degree reading was recorded.

The trend continued Saturday, with 91 degrees in Miami, three degrees shy of the 2024 record of 94. Fort Lauderdale reported 89 degrees, and Key West reported 86.

Temperatures came down to the mid-80s late Saturday afternoon, but the heat index made it feel even hotter, especially in Hialeah, where the “feels like” temperature hit 98 degrees, and West Kendall, where it hit 99 degrees.

All day long, beachgoers off Ocean Drive took advantage of the clear skies to hit the sand. They immediately felt the sweltering temperatures.

“It’s burning. It’s burning hot out here,” said beachgoer Fareen Pourmoussaviaen. “I’d say it’s probably like 90 degrees out here.”

On South Beach, the sun was beaming all day long.

“Make sure you put on your sunscreen because, you know, like me, I burn really easily. I’m a little bit sunburnt already,” said Pourmoussaviaen.

Like Pourmoussaviaen, many beachgoers tried to stay cool by taking a splash.

“I’m going to jump in, in a couple of minutes, right now,” he said.

The temperatures are expected to reach the 90s all weekend long.

Medical experts say extreme heat can be dangerous, which is why it’s important to stay hydrated.

“Absolutely. I love staying hydrated,” said a beachgoer as she took a tip while sitting under an umbrella.

Experts advise those who are out in the sun, especially on the beach to ensure they are under some shade.

“I had to set this up. I’m literally gonna get a sunburn,” said another beachgoer who’s sitting under an umbrella. “I don’t know; something’s gonna happen.”

“Nice and cool, putting on sunblock, and going in and out of the water and staying under the shade, great,” said a friend sitting next to him.

North of the county line, beachgoers packed Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Laura said that even though she’s melting in the sun, she is prepared.

“Actually, we always wear light colored clothing and try to stay out of the sun, and when we’re out in the sun, we wear a heavy sunblock,” she said.

Meteorologists said the high temperatures will remain in place the rest of the weekend, due to a big hot air dome over the gulf that’s expected to linger over the next several days.

