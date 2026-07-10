MIAMI (WSVN) - A soccer-themed look-alike contest is being held in downtown Miami this weekend, and it all started with an uncanny resemblance.

Thousands of fans overwhelmingly agreed that social media influencer Emma Kate Willman looks just like Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland.

On Saturday, she will be hosting a Haaland look-alike contest at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Saturday.

“I had the craziest idea: What if we put everybody who looks like Haaland in the same room?” said Willman in a video post.

Willman said Haaland is just one of several celebrities that people have told her she resembles.

“I got Zara Larsson, I’ve got Taylor Swift, which that one I don’t see, but I’ve gotten that a lot. I’ve gotten Millie Bobbie Brown; that one I also don’t see, but I have gotten it a lot,” she said in a video post. “But most notably, every single post I think I’ve posted since I started posting was Haaland. I mean, as a hair content creator, that guy has some of the best hair I’ve ever seen in my life, so I’ll take it. Keep commenting it.”

The winner of Saturday’s contest will receives two World Cup tickets to see Norway play England at Miami Stadium later that day.

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