MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after a semitrailer and car collided on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Rickenbacker Causeway, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck near 25th Road, just after 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews used a Jaws of Life tool to extricate the 25-year-old victim from his vehicle.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

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