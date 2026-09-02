NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 75-year-old was arrested after police said he stabbed his wife in the back while she slept inside their North Miami-Dade apartment.

Pratapsinh K. Thakor was arrested Tuesday after deputies responded to the couple’s apartment shortly after 1 a.m., according to an arrest report.

Investigators said Thakor entered the bedroom he shared with his wife and began stabbing her in the back while she slept.

Police said she woke up and pleaded with him to stop before managing to take the knife away. Thakor then allegedly punched her before she escaped and called police.

When deputies arrived, investigators said they found Thakor outside the apartment holding his wife by her hair.

He was taken into custody. The victim was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with multiple injuries, including a punctured lung and wounds to her back and arm.

He faces charges of attempted felony murder causing injury and domestic violence battery. Judge found probable cause and issued no bond.

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