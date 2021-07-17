MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami to demand democracy for Cuba and to take part in a massive star-studded rally expected to get underway Saturday evening.

7News cameras captured a large crowd of demonstrators standing outside the iconic building as thet cnanted, held signs and waved Cuban flags, just after 4 p.m.

SkyForce HD hovered above the growing group as some took advantage of the shade of the Freedom Tower to help keep them out of direct sunlight.

Hours earlier, about two dozen supporters in motorcycles drove by in a show of solidarity.

Protesters said it is important that their voices are heard.

“I think that the monumental voice, the platform of social media that they tried to dim down by taking away the internet, I think that’s bringing awareness that we haven’t seen before,” said protester Caridad Rodriguez. “We’ve heard these stories, but now we’re seeing what is happening over there.”

“They kill old people, they kill children, they kill women. They don’t care about it. They don’t care,” said protester Mercedes Abal. “It’s a genocide.”

“We’re here to stand alongside and tell them, ‘Cuba, you’re not alone. Miami is here with you,'” said protester Alexander Montero.

The section of Biscayne Boulevard where the Freedom Tower is located remains blocked off. City of Miami Police are helping redirect traffic away from Biscayne Boulevard and onto Northeast Second Avenue.

Police officers have cleared an alleyway near the Torch of Friendship and Bayside Marketplace so that protesters can march back and forth.

The rally will be hosted by Cuban American singers Jencarlos Canela and Willy Chirino, as well as music executive Emilio Estefan and others.

Other events near downtown Miami are also scheduled to take place, including on the water.

In Hialeah, demonstrators lined the streets as they chanted and held signs following a march, Saturday afternoon.

The march started at the intersection of West 49th Street and 16th Avenue, and it ended on West 37th Street.

Among those taking part in the Hialeah event was Yazmin Gonzalez.

“I’m a first generation Cuban American. I’m very, very proud to be an American, but today, I’m even prouder to be Cuban,” she said. “Cuba, keep going, keep pushing. We’re here for you. We are not going to stop until we get our freedom, our liberty. All we want is freedom.”

The Freedom Tower holds special significance for demonstrators because it was used as a processing center for Cuban refugees escaping the revolution in the 1960s and early 1970s, much like Ellis Island was used for European immigrants in the early 20th century.

When asked whether they’re concerned this series of demonstrations will die down and things will go back to normal, every protester who spoke to 7News said no. They believe this is a movement that is currently unstoppable.

