How to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian

(WSVN) - As communities in South Florida make an effort to provide relief to the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, more locations have been established to collect relief supplies for the island nation.

Some of the items being collected include the following:

Water

Non-perishable foods

First aid kits (bandages, gauze and tape)

Sun block

Hygiene kits (tissue, toothpaste, tooth brushes, towels, sanitary napkins)

Cleaning supplies (bleach, mops, brooms, garbage bags, sponges, clothes pins)

Pet food and supplies

Disinfectants

Baby formula, bottles and supplies

Jerry cans (plastic water bottles)

Beds, cots

Blankets

Portable toilets

Flashlights

Batteries

Mosquito repellent (DEET-free)

Cooking utensils

Temporary housing

Tarp

Plastic sheeting

Plywood

Roof shingles

Generators

Chainsaws

Shovels

Disposable plates and eating utensils

Power banks

Solar-powered chargers

Portable radios (battery or crank)

Cloth bags or biodegradable bags

The American Red Cross

To donate to the American Red Cross, please click here.

UNICEF USA (in partnership with the Florida Panthers)

To donate to UNICEF, please click here.

Miami-Dade County

Miami

Miami-Dade County Main Library: 101 W. Flagler St.

Stephen P. Clark Center: 111 NW First St.

Joseph Caleb Center: 5400 NW 22 Ave.

Rotary Club of Miami Brickell: 30 SW 12th St.

Crook & Crook: 2795 SW 27th Ave.

Fire Station 1: 144 NE 5th St.

Fire Station 2: 1901 N. Miami Ave.

Fire Station 3: 1103 NW 7th St.

Fire Station 4: 1105 SW 2nd Ave.

Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20th St.

Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36th St.

Fire Station 7: 314 Beacom Blvd.

Fire Station 8: 2975 Oak Ave.

Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62nd St.

Fire Station 10: 4101 NW 7th St.

Fire Station 11: 5920 West Flagler St.

Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46th St.

Fire Station 13: 990 NE 79th St.

Fire Station 14: 2119 S. 19th St.

From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:

Greater St. Paul AME Church: 3680 Thomas Ave.

Christ Episcopal Church: 3475 William Ave.

New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International: 2300 NW 135th St.

From 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. until Thursday night:

Martin Memorial AME Church (Known as The Purple Church): 14700 Lincoln Blvd.

From 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursday only:

Dolphin Mall: 11401 NW 12th Street. Drop-off is located in West Valet area between Cabo Flats and Cheesecake Factory.

Hialeah

From 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. only:

Fire Station 1: 93 East 5th Street

Fire Station 2: 4200 East 8th Avenue

Fire Station 3: 800 West 49 Street

Fire Station 4: 251 East 12th Avenue

Fire Station 5: 1197 West 74th Street

Fire Station 6: 780 West 24th Avenue

Fire Station 7: 7590 West 24th Avenue

Fire Station 8: 5405 W 18th Ave

Accepting donations 24 hours:

Goodlet Park: 4200 West 8th Avenue

Doral

Office of Emergency Management Warehouse: 8008 NW 14th St.

From 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays) and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (weekends):

Doral Legacy Park: 11400 NW 82 Street

Doral Meadow Park: 11555 NW 58th Street

Morgan Levy Park: 5300 NW 102nd Avenue

Miami Gardens

Grace United Community Church: 901 NW 183rd St.

Miami Gardens Police Department: 18611 NW 27th Ave.

Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center: 3000 NW 199th St.

Miami Lakes (Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 12 p.m.)

Miami Lakes Town Hall: 6601 Main Street

Miami Beach

From 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. for rest of week:

Fire Station 1: 1045 Jefferson Avenue

Fire Station 2: 2300 Pine Tree Drive

Fire Station 3: 5303 Collins Avenue

Fire Station 4: 860 69 Street

Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.:

The Lincoln Eatery: 723 Lincoln Lane North

North Miami Beach

Accepting donations for 24 hours:

North Miami Beach Police Department: 16901 NE 19th Ave.

From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (weekdays):

City of North Miami Beach City Hall: 17011 NE 19th Ave.

Parks and Recreation Administrative Office: 17051 NE 19th Ave.

NMB Building Department: 17050 NE 19th Ave.

NMB Operations Center: 2101 NE 159th St.

From 12 – 9 p.m. (weekdays) and 12 – 5 p.m. (Saturdays):

Highland Village Community Center: 13621 NE 21st Avenue

Allen Park Youth Center: 1770 NE 162nd St.

Washington Park Community Center: 15290 NE 15th Court

From 9:30 a.m. – 7:50 p.m. (Monday through Thursday) and 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. (rest of week):

NMB Library: 1601 NE 164th St.

From 12 – 6 p.m. (weekdays) and 12 – 5 p.m. (Saturdays):

Uleta Park Community Center: 386 NE 169th St.

From 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Monday through Friday only):

Motor Pool: 1965 NE 151st St.

Miami Springs (Monday though Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.)

Community Center parking lot: 1401 Westward Drive

Homestead

Seahunter Inc.: 25545 SW 140th Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach

From 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Wednesday), 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Thursday), 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Friday), and 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturday):

SIB Government Center, 1st Floor Meeting Room: 18070 Collins Ave.

Broward County

Accepting monetary donations:

From 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:

Margate Police Department: 5790 Margate Boulevard

Fire Station 18: 5785 Park Drive

Fire Station 58: 600 N. Rock Island Road

Fire Station 98: 5395 NW 24th Street

Coconut Creek

From 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. only:

Fire Station 94: 4455 Sol Press Boulevard

Fire Station 50: 4500 Coconut Creek Parkway

Fort Lauderdale

Riverside Market: 608 SW 12th Ave.

Riverside Market South: 3218 SE 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport: 5610 NW 12th Ave., Suite 203

Habitat for Humanity of Broward (Habitat Broward ReStore): 505 W. Broward Blvd.

From 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. only:

Press & Grind Café: 474 N Federal Hwy.

Pembroke Pines

From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. only:

Charles F. Dodge City Center: 601 City Center Way

SWFP Community Center: 301 NW 103rd Ave.

From 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. only:

Fire Station #33: 600 SW 72 Ave.

Fire Station #69: 9500 Pines Blvd.

Fire Station #79: 19900 Pines Blvd.

Fire Station #89: 13000 Pines Blvd.

Fire Station #99: 16999 Pines Blvd.

Fire Station #101: 6057 SW 198th Terrace.

From 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday only:

The Trolley Stop at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens: 527 SW 145th Terr.

Plantation

Riverside Market: 6900 Cypress Road

Dania Beach

Jetscape FBO: 350 SW 34th Street

Atlantic Yacht: 850 NE 3rd St. #213

Davie

Evenings De-light: 7080 W. State Road 84

Hallandale Beach

New Age Netgroup Helping Hands: 409 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Hollywood

The American Legion: 211 N. 21st Ave.

Station 5: 1819 N. 21st Ave.

Station 31: 3401 Hollywood Blvd.

Station 40: 707 S. Ocean Drive

Station 74: 2741 Stirling Road

Station 105: 1511 S. Federal Hwy.

Training/Station 45: 3400 N. 56th Ave.

Weston

Weston Hills Country Club: 2600 Country Club Way

Lauderhill (Wednesday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center: 3800 NW 11th Place

Donations are being collected at all Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County Tropical Financial Credit Unions.

Items can be dropped off during regular business hours through Friday at noon. To find your neighborhood Tropical Financial Credit Union, click here.

