HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police and city officials held a news conference to announce a new specialized unit to target aggressive drivers.

Officials said the program aims to prevent dangerous driving, from speeding to driving under the influence.

A team of police officers will patrol the city to identify drivers and improve traffic safety, in hopes of reducing the number of crashes.

“This is a unit composed of five individuals who will be patrolling the streets. They already started yesterday patrolling the streets of Hialeah with one goal: making sure that our streets are safe, and that we create that enforcement mechanism for those aggressive drivers,” said Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo.

Officials also introduced a department-branded Corvette that was seized in a previous police sting. Authorities said the vehicle will be used exclusively for community engagement, education and outreach events.

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