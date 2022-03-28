HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah has announced its new chief of police.

Mayor Esteban Bovo named George Fuente as Chief of the Hialeah Police Department, Monday.

Fuente has been interim chief since Sergio Velasquez left last November.

Fuente has been an officer with the department for 25 years.

He said the department will be professional, transparent and accountable.

“I want the citizens of Hialeah to know that our officers that wear this uniform that come out daily to serve and protect them, we’ll do anything and everything that needs to be done to keep them safe. As your chief, I will have your back. This is my city, and everything that I do will be done with honor, pride and determination,” said Fuente.

He started as an officer with Hialeah PD when he was just 19 years old.

