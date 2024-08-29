HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cars speeding in school zones are becoming a troubling trend in Hialeah Gardens, prompting officials to launch a new initiative in an effort to improve safety.

The City of Hialeah Gardens launching a new program in partnership with the traffic enforcement company to address driver speeding near schools. This comes on the heels of newly released data in Miami-Dade County pertaining to the county’s school bus camera program.

“We have seen an increase in our motorists and our violators that tend to pass the school buses,” said Det. Angel Rodriguez of Miami-Dade County Schools.

Miami-Dade County School back in session just under two weeks and Miami-Dade police say they’ve already seen alarming numbers, with nearly 11,500 school bus violations recorded. All of the violations were caught on newly installed cameras on over 1,000 school buses. The cameras are installed on the ‘stop’ arms of the bus and are triggered automatically when the stop sign is deployed and the bus come to a complete stop.

The devices detect movement on the left side of the bus and capture the license plate of any vehicle that passes illegally.

“This is a reminder to everyone in our community that safety is our utmost importance, and even to our first responder that may be going to call, we are not exempt from this law. We are also held accountable and made responsible to ensure that we adhere to, not only, the traffic laws but also to this school safety, bus camera enforcement,” said Rodriguez.

The results of the speed test highlighted Hialeah Gardens problem with speeding while reduce speed flashing lights were activated.

565 cars sped through the Hialeah Garden school zone in one day with another 340 cars speeding through Matter Academy school zones.

A public information event is schedule for Thursday morning to further address how school and city officials plan to tackle speeding violations.

