HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized following a double shooting in Hialeah overnight Thursday.

At around midnight police responded to a shooting at an apartment off of 60th Street and West 22nd Avenue.

One woman told 7News that her husband was shot inside of their apartment, but is expected to be okay.

Police were seen talking to two witnesses, however their relation to the investigation is unknown.

A woman they were speaking to though was visibly upset.

One person was critically injured and had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, and another was transported to the hospital by fire rescue. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Hialeah Police has yet to release any information on the victims or what exactly occurred.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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