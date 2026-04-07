MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a stormy start to the day as rounds of heavy rain wreaked havoc across South Florida, snarling traffic and raising flooding concerns.

From the Upper Keys, up through Broward County, people darted for cover Tuesday morning, as they tried to stay one step ahead of the downpours.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch is in effect for the eastern metropolitan areas of Miami-Dade and Broward until 10 p.m.

Nearly two and a half inches of rain were reported in Key Largo, as well as nearly two inches in Zoo Miami and Kendall.

At times, the rain was so thick, it nearly wiped out a camera’s view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

North of the county line, a rooftop camera pointed at Fort Lauderdale Beach captured gray skies and showers blurring the view in the distance.

The soggy weather turned the morning commute into a mess, Drivers navigated wet roads and experienced limited visibility, leading to several crashes.

While conditions have eased since the morning’s rainfall, as the storms headed offshore, more rounds are expected to develop later in the day, with the potential for a wet and slow evening commute. Drivers are advised to give themselves extra time when heading out on the road.

Due to a stalled front, the inclement weather is expected to linger in the region until at least Thursday night, when a push of drier air from the northeast is expected to dramatically lower the rain chances starting Friday afternoon.

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