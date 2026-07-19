MIAMI (WSVN) - Argentina fans in South Florida are hoping to stay back-to-back FIFA World Cup champions.

Instead, there was heartbreak in North Beach, where hundreds of Argentina fans hoped their team would take home another World Cup trophy.

Spain won against Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, 1-0, to seal their second World Cup title since 2010.

Argentina fans were out in full force at the Miami Beach Bandshell, but were disappointed in the last few moments with a Spanish goal during extra time.

They can be seen leaving the establishment with sadness. Some fans were seen crying.

“I have no words,” said an Argentina fan.

Argentina fans endured a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the match, wanting to see Lionel Messi win again.

There were some lone Spanish fans in attendance, celebrating and receiving some mean looks from the Argentina fans who were leaving.

Soon after, a celebration broke out on the streets in front of Argentine restaurant Manolo.

“That’s Argentina, man. We’re going to celebrate no matter what. We made it to the finals once again. Unfortunately, now it’s Spain’s turn to take the cup and shine,” said an Argentina fan.

“It doesn’t matter if we lose; we still have three stars. They made us happy for four years, so let’s go, Argentina,” said an Argentina fan.

Everyone expressed their gratitude and respect for Lionel Messi, who probably played his last World Cup game.

“I love you, Argentina. Messi, I will miss you,” said an Argentina fan.

“Messi gave us everything for the last 20 years,” said an Argentina fan. “We tried everything we could. We couldn’t get it, that’s fine. Argentina is always going to be my pride and joy.”

7News spoke with some Argentina fans before the epic battle.

“We’re here supporting Argentina. I’m Venezuelan but like love Argentina,” said an Argentina fan. “It’s just been a really good game. Everyone’s being really kind and just excited to see what will happen. I mean, if they win, it’s like the second time they win a World Cup. So just excited and eager and nervous. But it’s been good.”

“Honestly, he deserves to make it to the final, and I really hope he gets a second World Cup. So yeah, I mean, I love watching him play,” said another Argentina fan.

The Miami Beach Bandshell thanked everyone for attending and for showing incredible passion.

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